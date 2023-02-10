SME IPO hit 5% upper circuit as Board approves 2:3 bonus shares, stock split

Veerkrupa Jewellers is a S&P BSE SME IPO which got listed on the BSE on 18-07-2022 and an issue price of ₹27 per equity share and since then it has rallied to the current level of ₹135.80 logging in at an all-time-high-of 429.43% so far. On February 8th, the day before the outcomes of its Board Meeting regarding the split and bonus, it reached its 52-week high of Rs. 136 per equity share. The stock has grown by 59.76% YTD in 2023, and during the past six months, it has produced a multibagger return of 125.39%. The stock has appreciated by 23.57% over the past month, and by 10.00% during the past five trading sessions.

