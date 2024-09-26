SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price debuts at a 32% discount, hits upper price band; check details

SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price made a subdued debut on the NSE SME on Thursday, September 26. The stock opened at ₹45.15 apiece, down 31.6% from the issue price of ₹66. The stock fell even further to touch a low of ₹43 but recovered quickly and hit the 5% upper price band of ₹47.40.

The ₹32.59 crore IPO, with 49.38 lakh shares on offer, opened for subscription on Thursday, September 19 and concluded on Monday, September 23. Share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, September 24.

According to Chittorgarh, a platform which specialises in IPOs, the issue saw an overall subscription of 59.92 times, with the retail category subscribed 74.54 times and other categories 40.69 times.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure for installing a 4 MW DC and 3.5 MW AC ground-mounted solar power plant featuring a TPSAT structure.

It also wants to establish a rolling mill at Survey No. 4/1, Taluka Sanand, Mouje Kala village, Ahmedabad, which will involve constructing an industrial shed and acquiring the necessary equipment, machinery, and other assets.

The remaining amount will be allocated toward general corporate purposes, supporting the company's operational and strategic growth.

Kalana Ispat Limited manufactures M.S. and Alloy Steel Billets in various grades. The company operates in two main segments: product sales and service sales. Its manufacturing facility is certified by international quality management systems, such as ISO 2830:2012, and has an annual production capacity of 38,000 MT.

Despite an 11% revenue decline, Kalana Ispat saw a significant 373% increase in profit after tax (PAT) between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

