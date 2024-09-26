SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price debuts at a 32% discount, hits upper price band; check details

SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat shares debuted on the NSE SME on September 26, opening at 45.15, down 31.6% from the issue price of 66.

Nishant Kumar
Updated26 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Trade Now
SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price debuts at a 32% discount at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45
SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price debuts at a 32% discount at ₹45(Pixabay)

SME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price made a subdued debut on the NSE SME on Thursday, September 26. The stock opened at 45.15 apiece, down 31.6% from the issue price of 66. The stock fell even further to touch a low of 43 but recovered quickly and hit the 5% upper price band of 47.40.

The 32.59 crore IPO, with 49.38 lakh shares on offer, opened for subscription on Thursday, September 19 and concluded on Monday, September 23. Share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, September 24.

According to Chittorgarh, a platform which specialises in IPOs, the issue saw an overall subscription of 59.92 times, with the retail category subscribed 74.54 times and other categories 40.69 times.

Also Read | Rappid Valves SME IPO closes today: Check subscription, GMP and other details

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure for installing a 4 MW DC and 3.5 MW AC ground-mounted solar power plant featuring a TPSAT structure.

It also wants to establish a rolling mill at Survey No. 4/1, Taluka Sanand, Mouje Kala village, Ahmedabad, which will involve constructing an industrial shed and acquiring the necessary equipment, machinery, and other assets.

Also Read | KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Day 2: GMP, subscription, review. Apply or not?

The remaining amount will be allocated toward general corporate purposes, supporting the company's operational and strategic growth.

Kalana Ispat Limited manufactures M.S. and Alloy Steel Billets in various grades. The company operates in two main segments: product sales and service sales. Its manufacturing facility is certified by international quality management systems, such as ISO 2830:2012, and has an annual production capacity of 38,000 MT.

Also Read | Manba Finance IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check status online

Despite an 11% revenue decline, Kalana Ispat saw a significant 373% increase in profit after tax (PAT) between the financial years ending March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 10:51 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSME IPO listing: Kalana Ispat share price debuts at a 32% discount, hits upper price band; check details

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

163.45
10:56 AM | 26 SEP 2024
1.85 (1.14%)

Tata Power

476.55
10:57 AM | 26 SEP 2024
8.45 (1.81%)

Vedanta

483.60
10:56 AM | 26 SEP 2024
4 (0.83%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

360.25
10:57 AM | 26 SEP 2024
-3.55 (-0.98%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Swan Energy

618.25
10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
50.45 (8.89%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,472.00
10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
90 (6.51%)

Easy Trip Planners

36.25
10:48 AM | 26 SEP 2024
1.95 (5.69%)

Sapphire Foods India

387.55
10:47 AM | 26 SEP 2024
17.4 (4.7%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,045.00660.00
    Chennai
    77,051.00660.00
    Delhi
    77,203.00660.00
    Kolkata
    77,055.00660.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.