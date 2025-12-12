SME IPO: Stanbik Agro issue subscribed just 5% on Day 1 amid muted investor response

The initial public offering (IPO) of Stanbik Agro, which opened for bidding today, December 12, received a muted response from investors, with the issue subscribed at just 5% on Day 1, as per the exchange data.

The retail portion was subscribed at 11%, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment has not yet opened for bidding. The company aims to raise ₹12.28 crore from the issue, which is entirely a fresh issue of 0.41 crore shares.

The issue is priced at ₹30 per share, with the minimum and maximum limit for retail investors fixed at 2 lots, consisting of 8,000 shares, requiring an investment of ₹2.40 lakh. For HNIs, the minimum and maximum lot was fixed at 3 lots, requiring an investment of ₹3.60 lakh.

The company proposes to use the proceeds from the issue for network expansion, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

The allotment is likely to be finalized on Wednesday, December 17, and the shares are scheduled to list on the BSE SME on Friday, December 19.

Grow House Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Purva Sharegistry (India) Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

About Stanbik Agro Incorporated in 2021, Stanbik Agro Limited is engaged in the manufacturing, wholesaling, and supply of agricultural commodities, with a focus on delivering fresh fruits and vegetables directly from farm to table while emphasizing sustainable farming practices and quality.

The company operates across three key business verticals: Contract Farming, where crops such as sesame, cumin, and cotton are cultivated through arrangements with farmers based on land suitability; Modern Retailing, which delivers fresh produce directly to consumers via modern retail channels, ensuring quality, freshness, and ease of access; and B2B Business, which caters to wholesalers, traders, and large-scale purchasers, supplying bulk quantities of fruits and vegetables through an integrated farmer network and various e-commerce platforms.

Stanbik Agro’s total income has grown steadily from ₹19.96 crore in FY23 to ₹52.49 crore in FY25, reflecting a CAGR of 38.02%, while its profit after tax rose from ₹1.02 crore to ₹3.74 crore over the same period, registering a CAGR of 54.43%.