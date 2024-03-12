SME IPO stocks end lower for second straight day, down from all-time high. Here's what expert says
SME IPO stocks witnesses a negative trend after SEBI chairperson expressed concerns over price manipulation. The S&P BSE SME IPO index dropped by 8% this week, with a 6% loss on Tuesday's session.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) IPO stocks continued its negative trend on for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch made a statement all was not well in the SME IPO segment on Monday. The S&P BSE SME IPO index dropped by about 8% this week. On Tuesday's session, the index lost nearly 6%.
