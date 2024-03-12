Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) IPO stocks continued its negative trend on for the second consecutive session on Tuesday after Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch made a statement all was not well in the SME IPO segment on Monday. The S&P BSE SME IPO index dropped by about 8% this week. On Tuesday's session, the index lost nearly 6%.

On Monday, SEBI chief Buch made remarks about stock manipulation in many firms, following which the BSE SME IPO slumped over 3%. As per news report, SEBI's chairman stated on Monday, March 11, that the regulatory body intends to impose more disclosures as a first step with regard to SME IPOs.

Buch expressed concerns about instances of price manipulation that were seen at the IPO and trading levels with regard to specific SME IPOs. She also emphasised the need for more market openness and monitoring, according to news report.

Also Read: SME IPO stocks tumble as SEBI flags concerns over price manipulation

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, Arun Kejriwal, said that there is something unusual about the way small and medium-sized companies list, perform, and receive subscriptions for their IPOs. It is easier to manipulate a SME than a mainboard simply because the number of shareholder in the SME is so limited. That is a focal point of the whole matter.

Also Read: Sebi chief flags risk of bubble in stock market

After witnessing a bull run up until now, SME IPO stocks are currently struggling and will likely remain under pressure, added Kejriwal.

Also Read: Stock market today: Nifty 50, Sensex end flat; mid, smallcaps suffer deep cuts; investors lose ₹4 lakh crore in a day

Further, Arun said that if retail investors own these stocks and are getting some returns, it is advisable to take them and exit and not hold on for the sake of holding. If the investor is able to analyse the company and believe that there is no problem, then one could continue to hold, and not everything needs to be sold. But if investors are unable to analyse and have no access to information and are making good money, then take something off.

The S&P BSE SME IPO was trading lower on an intraday basis by -4.67%, according to trendlyne data. Over the previous week, the index dropped by -8.66%. The index rose by 12.53% over the previous year and by 14.23% over the previous quarter.

Also Read: Sensex Today | Market Close Highlights : Sensex ends up 160pts, Nifty at 22,335; PSB, Realty, Pharma, Health, Metal lose

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!