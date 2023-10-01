SME IPOs are on fire, but could also singe
Summary
- Between September 2013 and September 2021, the BSE IPO index and the BSE SME IPO index largely mirrored each other. But since then, the latter has broken away
Digikore Studios, Inspire Films and Saakshi Medtech are not exactly household names, but they announced themselves to investors last week. Aiming to list on a stock exchange segment earmarked for small and medium enterprises (SME), for which listing conditions are less stringent, they offered their shares to the public for the first time.