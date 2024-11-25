Markets
These SME IPOs broke the chain of negative IPO returns. Here’s why
Ekta Sonecha Desai 7 min read 25 Nov 2024, 10:10 AM IST
SummarySME IPOs in 2024 were a mix of soaring successes and sharp losses. While many delivered stellar returns, others faltered. High rewards await, but investors must tread carefully and analyse risks wisely.
Getting allotment in a small and medium enterprises (SME) initial public offering (IPO) in early 2024 felt like hitting the jackpot. For many investors, it was enough to fund a grand wedding or a dream vacation.
