Are there any restrictions?

Promoters’ shareholding above the minimum promoter contribution (MPC) will be subject to a phased lock-in period. Half of the excess holding will be released after one year, while the remaining 50% will be unlocked after two years. Also, selling shareholders cannot offload more than 50% of their existing holding. The offer for sale (OFS) component of the IPO, too, has been capped at 20% of the issue size. SMEs have also been disallowed from using the IPO proceeds to repay loans taken from promoters, promoter groups or related parties, whether directly or indirectly.