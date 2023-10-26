Stock market today: Despite heavy beating in IT and banking stocks in recent stock market crash, IT stock Sahana System has been in uptrend for the last three straight sessions. After hitting upper circuit on last two sessions, this IT stock today once again opened with an upside gap and went on to climb to a new peak of ₹332.75 apiece on NSE during Thursday deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sahana System Q2 results 2023 The IT stock has been in bull trend after the announcement of Q2 results 2023. The IT company also declared H-1FY24 numbers while declaring its Q2 results for the financial year 2023-24.

In H-1FY24, the standout achievement of the IT company is its revenue growth. The IT company's revenue from operations catapulted from ₹7.2 crores in April to September 2022 period to an astounding ₹22.13 crores in first six months of the current fiscal. This nearly threefold increase underlines Sahana System's prowess in expanding its market reach and catering to clients' needs, including prominent names like NERD CAP, ICAI Surat, Indusind Bank, Tata Group, Panasonic, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the financial front, Sahana System's profitability is also impressive. The IT company reported a profit before tax of ₹5.3 crores, a significant leap from last year's ₹1.8 crores during the same period. This points to the fact that Sahana System is not only expanding its revenue but also managing its costs efficiently, leading to improved Operating profit margins.

In first six months of current financial year, the IT company not just new business but also diversified its services effectively. . With a strong emphasis on software development, cybersecurity, and digital marketing, Sahana System has demonstrated its agility in meeting the ever-evolving demands of the tech industry.

The SME IT stock is available for trade on NSE only. Its market cap is ₹26,608 crore and its current trade volume is 54,000. This means it is a low float IT stock and it may swing either ways o single trigger. Its 52-week high is ₹332.75 whereas its 52-week low is ₹136.05 apiece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!