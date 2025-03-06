Capital Numbers Infotech share price were locked at 20% upper circuit of ₹185.50 apiece on the BSE Thursday after the company announced signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Myren Inc. at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025.

AI-powered software solutions provider Capital Numbers Infotech said that it signed an MOU with Myren Inc. at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to driving innovation in AI-driven mobility and safety solutions.

The collaboration between the two companies aims to enhance road safety with AI-driven crash detection technology, improve emergency response through eCall platforms and intelligent accident management systems and transform smart mobility solutions by integrating advanced AI applications, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 5.

This collaboration reinforces Capital Numbers Infotech’s commitment to leveraging technology for real-world impact, ensuring safer roads, smarter emergency management, and AI-powered driver safety solutions, it added.

“Road safety and mobility are critical challenges of our time, and technology has the potential to drive real change”, said Mukul Gupta, the CEO of Capital Numbers. “This MOU is just the beginning. We look forward to collaborating, innovating, and delivering cutting-edge solutions that will set new standards in AI-driven mobility,” he added.

Capital Numbers Infotech Stock Price Trend Capital Numbers Infotech is an SME company that made its debut in the Indian stock market on January 27. CapitalNumbers Infotech shares were listed at ₹274 apiece on the BSE SME platform, a 4.18% premium to its issue price of ₹263 apiece.

While the SME IT stock has risen over 10% in one week, it has fallen 23% in one month. Capital Numbers Infotech shares are trading significantly below its issue price and the listing price.

At 2:05 PM, Capital Numbers Infotech shares were still locked at 20% upper circuit of ₹185.50 apiece on the BSE SME.