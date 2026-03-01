India’s once busy SME-to-mainboard migration route has slowed sharply. Tougher rules, volatile markets and heightened governance scrutiny have cooled the graduation cycle that had gathered pace during the 2020–22 bull run.
SME-to-mainboard express hits the slow lane amid tighter rules
SummaryFor SMEs, shifting to the mainboard is not merely a change in trading platform, it is a transformation in market positioning, investor access and corporate credibility.
India’s once busy SME-to-mainboard migration route has slowed sharply. Tougher rules, volatile markets and heightened governance scrutiny have cooled the graduation cycle that had gathered pace during the 2020–22 bull run.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More