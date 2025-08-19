SME stock below ₹50: Usha Financial Services jumps 8% on record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Small-cap stock below ₹50: Usha Financial Services share price rallied 8% in intraday deals on Tuesday, August 19, as the stock traded ex-bonus date today in the ratio of 1:1.

Usha Financial Services' share price opened at ₹47.55, above its adjusted price of ₹45.90. Meanwhile, the SME stock hit the day's high of ₹49.70, resulting in an over 8% upside over the last close.

Usha Financial Services Bonus Record date The NSE SME stock last week announced that it has fixed Tuesday, August 19, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of the bonus shares.

The bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 will be allotted on Wednesday, August 2,0 and they will list on the bourses on Thursday, August 21.

The 1:1 bonus issue suggests that every investor will receive one additional share for every share held by them as on the record date.

Usha Financial Services Debenture Issue The company's board at its meeting on the same day, August 12, also approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. It also announced the board's nod for the appointment of the Debenture Trustee.

Usha Financial Services Share Price Trend Small-cap stock under ₹50, Usha Financial Services, listed on the NSE SME platform in October 2024. The stock has lost 37% since, however, its short-term performance looks promising.

Usha Financial Services share price has gained 16% in six months and 18% in three months. Meanwhile, the SME stock is up 5% in a month.