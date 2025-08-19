SME stock below ₹50: Usha Financial Services jumps 8% on record date for 1:1 bonus issue

Subscribe

SME stock under 50: Usha Financial Services shares rose 8% on August 19, trading ex-bonus at 47.55. The stock will issue 1:1 bonus shares on August 20, with a record date set for August 19, 2025. The stock has shown a promising short-term performance despite a 37% decline since listing.

Saloni Goel
Published19 Aug 2025, 03:14 PM IST
Small-cap stock below 50: Usha Financial Services share price rallied 8% in intraday deals on Tuesday, August 19, as the stock traded ex-bonus date today in the ratio of 1:1.

Usha Financial Services' share price opened at 47.55, above its adjusted price of 45.90. Meanwhile, the SME stock hit the day's high of 49.70, resulting in an over 8% upside over the last close.

Usha Financial Services Bonus Record date

The NSE SME stock last week announced that it has fixed Tuesday, August 19, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of the bonus shares.

The bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 will be allotted on Wednesday, August 2,0 and they will list on the bourses on Thursday, August 21.

The 1:1 bonus issue suggests that every investor will receive one additional share for every share held by them as on the record date.

Usha Financial Services Debenture Issue

The company's board at its meeting on the same day, August 12, also approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis. It also announced the board's nod for the appointment of the Debenture Trustee.

Usha Financial Services Share Price Trend

Small-cap stock under 50, Usha Financial Services, listed on the NSE SME platform in October 2024. The stock has lost 37% since, however, its short-term performance looks promising.

Usha Financial Services share price has gained 16% in six months and 18% in three months. Meanwhile, the SME stock is up 5% in a month.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

