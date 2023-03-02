SME stock drops 5% on BSE ahead of 2:1 bonus issue, 10:1 stock split ex-date
- Earlier, the company revised its record date for the 2:1 bonus issue and 10:1 stock split on March 3rd from the previously scheduled March 2nd. The ex-date is also the same as the record date.
Captain Pipes, is an SME stock on BSE and on Thursday it dropped by 5% ahead of the ex-date for bonus issue and stock split. During the trading session, the stock had even touched a lower circuit. This would be the third consecutive downside in Captain Pipes.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×