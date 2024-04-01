SME stock Gujarat Toolroom to declare up to 165% dividend soon. Details here
Gujarat Toolroom share price today is around ₹42, which means eligible shareholders of the SME company may expect at least a ₹42 per share dividend
Dividend stock update: The board of directors of Gujarat Toolroom is going to consider and approve the proposal for dividend payment from 100 percent to 165 percent. The SME company board will consider and approve the proposal in its board meeting scheduled on 8th April 2024. The SME company informed Indian stock market exchanges about the dividend proposal in an exchange filing. The company said that a dividend proposal has been received after the robust financial results of the company.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started