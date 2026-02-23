SME stock inches close to 52-week high after agreement with Japanese company

Pramara Promotions witnessed a notable rise of over 2% in its share price during the trading session on Monday, February 23. This positive movement followed the announcement of a strategic licensing and manufacturing agreement with Sega Corporation, a renowned Japanese entertainment company. This collaboration presents a significant opportunity for Pramara Promotions as it embarks on the manufacture and launch of licensed Sega products tailored for the Indian retail market.

As part of the initial phase, four licensed products will be introduced under the “Crayon Shinchan” edition. These products will be manufactured locally in India, utilizing original molds owned by Sega.

The relocation of these molds from Sega’s supplier in China to India will not only support domestic production but also strengthen local manufacturing capabilities. Additionally, this partnership paves the way for the potential phased introduction of more licensed Sega products in India, contingent on mutual agreements and favorable market conditions.

Sega Corporation brings a wealth of experience and a strong market presence, with a valuation of approximately USD 3.2 billion (group level, as of February 2026). The company is celebrated for its extensive portfolio of beloved entertainment franchises and licensed characters, providing a robust foundation for growth in the Indian market.

“This agreement reflects our continued focus on strengthening our licensed portfolio and enhancing our domestic manufacturing capabilities. We believe this collaboration supports our long-term strategic direction in character-driven consumer products,” said Rohit Lamba, Chairman & Managing Director of the firm.

The agreement has been successfully established as part of their regular business operations. Importantly, this transaction is not categorized as a related party transaction, as there is no involvement or interest from any Promoters, Promoter Group, or Group Companies in this arrangement.

Pramara Promotions share price today Pramara Promotions share price today opened at ₹360 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹367.85 apiece, and an intraday low of ₹353 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock, characterized by relatively low volumes, has been consolidating near its all-time high levels over the past couple of months.

“The key support of this consolidation is placed around 340; a breach below this level could trigger profit booking. On the upside, 375 acts as immediate resistance, and a decisive breakout above this zone may pave the way for a move towards 400,” said Bhosale.