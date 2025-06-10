SME stock Markolines Pavement gains 5% on bagging ₹16 crore order. Details here

Stock Market Today: SME stock Markolines Pavement gained close to 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The Markolines Pavement Technologies share price gains were fueled by the company bagging ₹16 crore order.

SME stock Markolines Pavement Technologies order details Markolines Pavement Technologies on Tuesday 10 June 2025 made a General disclosure on the exchanges pertaining to the receipt of Work Orders from Vadodara Kim

The Markolines Pavement Technologies has secured domestic orders from Vadodara Kim Expressway Pvt. Ltd for two projects for Rain Cut Repair works at its project site.

In its release on the exchanges Markoline Pavement Technologies said that “the Company has received 2 Work Orders cumulatively amounting to Rs.16,75,82,305 (inclusive of GST) from Vadodara Kim Expressway Pvt. Ltd. for Rain Cut Repair works at its project site” .

While the broad consideration for one project order secured by Markoline Pavement Technologies is Rs.13,81,76,997 ( ₹13.82 crore inclusive of GST), the other consideration for the second order procured by Markoline Pavement Technologies from Vadodara Kim Expressway Pvt. Ltd is Rs.2,94,05,308 ( ₹2.94 crore inclusive of GST).

This makes the total consideration of 2 work orders for Markoline Pavement Technologies from Vadodara Kim Expressway Pvt. Ltd, at Rs.16,75,82,305 ( ₹16.75 crore inclusive of GST) .

Markoline Pavement Technologies had to complete this domestic project order for Rain Cut Repair works at the project site by 31 July 2025.

SME Stock Markoline Pavement Technologies share price movement Markoline Pavement Technologies share price that opened at ₹152.50 on the BSE on Tuesday. The SME Stock Markoline Pavement Technologies share price at the time of opening was up more than 1% over the previous trading sessions closing price of ₹150.65. The Markoline Pavement Technologies however jumped to intraday highs of ₹158 and this translated into gains of almost 5 % during the intraday trades.

Markolines Pavement Technologies' stock surged as the ₹16 crore work order from Vadodara Kim Expressway Pvt. Ltd. for rain cut repair projects, demonstrates the potential for growth improving investor confidence in SME stock.