SME stock sets record date for 11:4 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split, scrip hit 52-week-high
- A BSE SME stock with a market valuation of Rs. 1,045.50 Cr. is Rhetan TMT Ltd. Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited, a company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was founded on January 26, 1984, and is primarily engaged in making high-quality TMT bars.
A BSE SME stock with a market valuation of Rs. 1,045.50 Cr. is Rhetan TMT Ltd. Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited, a company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was founded on January 26, 1984, and is primarily engaged in making high-quality TMT bars. Rhetan Tmt was listed on the BSE on 05-09-2022. Rhetan TMT Limited's initial public offering (IPO) had a maximum issue size of Rs. 56 Cr. and a fixed issue price of Rs. 70 per share. As of today's closing price, the stock has climbed to Rs. 492, reflecting a lifetime gain of 777.79% from its IPO price.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×