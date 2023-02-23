A BSE SME stock with a market valuation of Rs. 1,045.50 Cr. is Rhetan TMT Ltd. Rhetan Rolling Mills Private Limited, a company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was founded on January 26, 1984, and is primarily engaged in making high-quality TMT bars. Rhetan Tmt was listed on the BSE on 05-09-2022. Rhetan TMT Limited's initial public offering (IPO) had a maximum issue size of Rs. 56 Cr. and a fixed issue price of Rs. 70 per share. As of today's closing price, the stock has climbed to Rs. 492, reflecting a lifetime gain of 777.79% from its IPO price.

In order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of 11:4 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split, the company had earlier fixed Tuesday 31 January, 2023 as the record date, but it has now been revised to Friday, 10th March 2023.

“In continuation to our communication dated 27h January, 2023, informing the postponement of Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus, we would like to inform you that we have received the in principle approval for issue and allotment of bonus, from the stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited. You are further requested to take a note that Friday, 10th March, 2023, has been fixed as the new Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus," said the Board of Directors of Rhetan TMT in a stock exchange filing.

During FY22, the company recorded net revenue from operations of ₹67.03 Cr, up by 28.59% from ₹52.13 Cr in FY21. Rhetan TMT said its net expenses reached ₹64.16 Cr in FY22 compared to ₹51.95 Cr in FY21, representing a YoY growth of 23.51%. The net profit of the company stood at ₹2.35 Cr in FY22, up by 1,645.31% from ₹0.13 Cr in FY21. The EPS of Rhetan TMT reached ₹2.00 in FY22 from ₹0.18 in FY21.

The shares of Rhetan TMT closed today on the BSE at a new 52-week-high of ₹486.90 apiece level, up by 3.60% from the previous close of ₹470.00. The stock recorded a total volume average of 94,014 shares. In the last 6 months, the stock has risen from ₹66.50 to the current market price logging in a multibagger return of 639.85%. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 8.85% so far in 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author