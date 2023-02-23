“In continuation to our communication dated 27h January, 2023, informing the postponement of Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus, we would like to inform you that we have received the in principle approval for issue and allotment of bonus, from the stock exchange i.e. BSE Limited. You are further requested to take a note that Friday, 10th March, 2023, has been fixed as the new Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders entitled to Stock Split/ Sub-Division of Equity Shares & Bonus," said the Board of Directors of Rhetan TMT in a stock exchange filing.

