SME stock to declare bonus shares and stock split, scrip up by 500% in 1 year2 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:27 PM IST
- Small-cap firm Captain Pipes Ltd operates in the industrial sector and has a market valuation of ₹255.67 Cr.
Small-cap firm Captain Pipes Ltd operates in the industrial sector and has a market valuation of ₹255.67 Cr. uPVC Column Pipes, uPVC Plumbing Pipes and Fittings, CPVC Plumbing Pipes and Fittings, Casing Pipe, and PVC Pressure Pipes are all manufactured and exported by Captain Pipes Ltd based in Gujarat, India.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started