Small-cap firm Captain Pipes Ltd operates in the industrial sector and has a market valuation of ₹255.67 Cr. uPVC Column Pipes, uPVC Plumbing Pipes and Fittings, CPVC Plumbing Pipes and Fittings, Casing Pipe, and PVC Pressure Pipes are all manufactured and exported by Captain Pipes Ltd based in Gujarat, India.

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 29 other applicable Regulations, if any, of the SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th January 2023, at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, to consider following business:

1. To consider a proposal for sub-division / split of the Equity shares of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each, subject to such regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.

2. To consider increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company.

3. To consider consequential amendment to the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of Company.

4. To consider Issue of Bonus Shares to the shareholders of the Company.

5. To fix date, time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company and approving draft notice thereof.

6. To appoint a Scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held.

7. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair."

Captain Pipes now trades on the BSE in the "M" classification for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME). As of September 30, 2022, Capitan Pipes has 4.55 million outstanding equity shares as per the data available on the stock exchanges. On the BSE, the shares of Captain Pipes Ltd closed today at ₹550.00 apiece level, up by 10.00% from the previous close of ₹500.00. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,500 shares.

The stock has produced a multibagger return of 816.67% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 1940.82% during the past three years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 565.86% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 8.06% in 2023. It has produced a multibagger return over the past six months of 361.99%, and over the past month, it has appreciated by 77.42%. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 73.82% and a public shareholding of 26.18%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹602.00 on (12/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹57.50 on (27/01/2022).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test