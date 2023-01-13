SME stock to declare bonus shares and stock split, scrip up by 500% in 1 year

The stock has produced a multibagger return of 816.67% over the past five years, and a multibagger return of 1940.82% during the past three years. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 565.86% during the past year, and YTD, it has gained 8.06% in 2023. It has produced a multibagger return over the past six months of 361.99%, and over the past month, it has appreciated by 77.42%. For the quarter ended December 2022 or Q3FY23, the company posted a promoter shareholding of 73.82% and a public shareholding of 26.18%. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹602.00 on (12/01/2023) and a 52-week-low of ₹57.50 on (27/01/2022).