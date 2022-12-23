SME stock up 400% in 2 years of IPO, Board to issue bonus shares or stock split

The stock has appreciated 412.86% marking an all-time high since it was listed on stock exchanges in two years after its IPO. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 659.51% over the last year, and so far in 2022, it has generated a multibagger return of 661.38% on a YTD basis. The stock has appreciated 286.94% over the past six months and 73.12% in 1 month. The stock had touched a 52-week-low of ₹4.05 on (29/03/2022), indicating that after making a new 1-year high today the stock was last seen trading 1,180.24% above 1 year low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 20.30% and a public stake of 79.70%.