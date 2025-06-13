SMIDs vs bluechip: Make safer bets as experts see a deeper correction

The only thing that can support higher valuations of small-caps—and mid-caps in that order—is superior growth over large-caps, which was the case from 2020-21 to 2023-24, Upadhyaya said. During the period, the Nifty 50 earnings saw a compound annual growth rate of 25%, less than the Nifty Midcap 150's 41% and the Nifty Smallcap 250's 32%.