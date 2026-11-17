SML Mahindra is preparing to raise nearly ₹1,450 crore through a rights issue that will open for subscription on 1 December 2026. The commercial vehicle manufacturer has fixed the issue price at ₹3,506 per equity share, giving existing shareholders an opportunity to increase their stake in the company.

The ₹1,449.64-crore issue will close on 9 December, while shareholders eligible to participate will be determined based on the record date of 20 November 2026. Under the offer, investors will be entitled to receive two fully paid-up equity shares for every seven shares held on the record date.

The fundraising comes at a crucial stage for SML Mahindra as it looks to expand its commercial vehicle operations following its acquisition of the Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD). The capital raised is expected to support the acquisition as well as investments in manufacturing, technology and product development.

Here is a look at the SML Mahindra rights issue price, dates, entitlement ratio, proceeds utilisation and other important details investors should know.

SML Mahindra Rights Issue: Key details Issue size: Up to ₹1,450 crore, aggregating to approximately ₹1,449.64 crore.

Issue price: ₹3,506 per equity share.

Face value: ₹10 per share, including a premium of ₹3,496.

Issue opening date: 1 December 2026.

Issue closing date: 9 December 2026.

Record date: 20 November 2026.

Rights entitlement ratio: Two fully paid-up equity shares for every seven shares held.

Total shares on offer: 41,34,756 equity shares.

Last date for on-market renunciation: 4 December 2026.

Payment: The entire issue amount is payable at the time of application.

How much will shareholders have to invest? SML Mahindra has priced its rights shares at ₹3,506 apiece, comprising a face value of ₹10 and a premium of ₹3,496.

The company will issue 41,34,756 fully paid-up equity shares. If the issue is fully subscribed, it will raise approximately ₹1,449.64 crore.

Under the entitlement ratio of 2:7, eligible shareholders can apply for two rights shares for every seven equity shares held as of 20 November 2026.

The last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is 4 December. Shareholders should take note of the issue's opening and closing dates, along with the payment requirement, before deciding whether to participate.

Why is SML Mahindra raising ₹ 1,450 crore? The rights issue is closely linked to SML Mahindra's plans to strengthen its position in India's commercial vehicle market.

The company intends to use the proceeds primarily to finance its acquisition of the Mahindra Truck and Bus Division and pursue strategic growth opportunities. The acquisition, announced in July 2026, is expected to expand SML Mahindra's product range, manufacturing capabilities and market presence.

By bringing the businesses together, the company aims to build a more integrated commercial vehicle platform and improve operational efficiencies. The transaction is also expected to strengthen its ability to compete across different segments of the commercial vehicle industry.

Where will the rights issue proceeds be deployed? Apart from funding the acquisition, SML Mahindra plans to direct capital towards expanding and modernising its operations.

Its proposed investment areas include:

Manufacturing expansion: Enhancing production capacity and modernising existing manufacturing facilities.

Research and development: Developing new products and aggregates, while upgrading existing vehicle models.

Technology and innovation: Investing in product innovation and advancing technological capabilities.

Alternative fuel mobility: Strengthening its capabilities in alternative fuel-based commercial vehicles.

Connected vehicle solutions: Developing connected technologies to improve vehicle functionality and customer experience.

Engineering capabilities: Enhancing engineering infrastructure to support next-generation commercial vehicle development.

These investments are aimed at improving the company's competitiveness, responding to changing customer requirements and meeting evolving regulatory standards.

What has Mahindra & Mahindra said about the rights issue? Mahindra & Mahindra, the promoter of SML Mahindra, has confirmed that it will participate in the rights issue in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman of SML Mahindra, said the fundraising would help the company pursue its growth plans while maintaining a prudent capital structure.

He added that the proceeds would strengthen manufacturing capabilities, accelerate innovation and provide additional financial flexibility to execute the company's long-term strategy.

Sahay said the company remains focused on creating sustainable value for its stakeholders as it works towards expanding its business.

What should SML Mahindra shareholders know? The rights issue gives existing shareholders an opportunity to subscribe to additional shares in proportion to their current holdings. Investors eligible for the offer should consider the ₹3,506 issue price, entitlement ratio and investment required before making a decision.

The 20 November record date will determine shareholder eligibility, while the subscription window will remain open from 1 December to 9 December 2026.

For SML Mahindra, the fundraising marks an important step in financing its planned business expansion and integrating the Mahindra Truck and Bus Division. The success of the strategy will depend on how effectively the company deploys the capital, integrates the acquired operations and translates its investments into sustainable business growth.

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