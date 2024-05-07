BJP leader and current Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has declared in her affidavit before the Election Commission of India (ECI) that her total investments in mutual funds (MFs) stood at ₹88.13 lakh. Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 3.

The minister invested in around seven MFs at the end of March 2024, with two midcap funds in her portfolio, according to the affidavit. The market value of her investments in Kotak Emerging Equity Fund was recorded at ₹14.88 lakh as of March 31, 2024. Investments in SBI Magnum Midcap Fund and SBI Bluechip Fund stood at ₹23.29 lakh and ₹18.61 lakh, respectively.

Irani has also invested in two schemes from the DSP Mutual Fund. The total value of her investments in DSP T.I.G.E.R. Fund and DSP Overnight Fund stood at ₹67,934 and ₹9,127, respectively. Among others, her investment in Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund stood at ₹18.18 lakh, which is the only ELSS scheme in the portfolio, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Irani's total investments in MFs, debentures, and shares stood at ₹88.15 lakh. The BJP leader also disclosed her husband Zubin Irani's investments in MFs. Zubin Irani has invested in four MFs with a total value of ₹47.71 lakh. He has invested in HDFC Small Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund and Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund, along with a passive fund in his portfolio.

Smriti Irani is pitted against Kishori Lal Sharma fielded by the Congress from the constituency in Uttar Pradesh, often seen as a Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani was pitted against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and she defeated him by a huge margin. Polling in Amethi is scheduled to take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

