Smriti Irani's total mutual fund investment at ₹88 lakh; SBI Magnum, DSP MF among 7 schemes in BJP leader's portfolio

Nikita Prasad

The BJP leader invested in around seven MFs at the end of March 2024, with two midcap funds in her portfolio, according to the affidavit.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi constituency. (PTI photo)Premium
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Smriti Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi constituency. (PTI photo)

BJP leader and current Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has declared in her affidavit before the Election Commission of India (ECI) that her total investments in mutual funds (MFs) stood at 88.13 lakh. Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 3.

The minister invested in around seven MFs at the end of March 2024, with two midcap funds in her portfolio, according to the affidavit. The market value of her investments in Kotak Emerging Equity Fund was recorded at 14.88 lakh as of March 31, 2024. Investments in SBI Magnum Midcap Fund and SBI Bluechip Fund stood at 23.29 lakh and 18.61 lakh, respectively. 

Also Read: Smriti Irani says Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli is ‘victory’ for people in Amethi

Irani has also invested in two schemes from the DSP Mutual Fund. The total value of her investments in DSP T.I.G.E.R. Fund and DSP Overnight Fund stood at 67,934 and 9,127, respectively. Among others, her investment in Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund stood at 18.18 lakh, which is the only ELSS scheme in the portfolio, according to the affidavit.

Follow Phase-3 Voter Turnout Live Updates: Maharashtra records lowest turnout at 53%; UP, Gujarat at 55% in Phase 3

According to the affidavit, Irani's total investments in MFs, debentures, and shares stood at 88.15 lakh. The BJP leader also disclosed her husband Zubin Irani's investments in MFs. Zubin Irani has invested in four MFs with a total value of 47.71 lakh. He has invested in HDFC Small Cap Fund, Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund and Motilal Oswal ELSS Tax Saver Fund, along with a passive fund in his portfolio.

Smriti Irani is pitted against Kishori Lal Sharma fielded by the Congress from the constituency in Uttar Pradesh, often seen as a Nehru-Gandhi pocket borough. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Irani was pitted against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and she defeated him by a huge margin. Polling in Amethi is scheduled to take place in the fifth phase on May 20.

Published: 07 May 2024, 09:11 PM IST
