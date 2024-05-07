Smriti Irani's total mutual fund investment at ₹88 lakh; SBI Magnum, DSP MF among 7 schemes in BJP leader's portfolio
The BJP leader invested in around seven MFs at the end of March 2024, with two midcap funds in her portfolio, according to the affidavit.
BJP leader and current Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani has declared in her affidavit before the Election Commission of India (ECI) that her total investments in mutual funds (MFs) stood at ₹88.13 lakh. Irani filed her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 3.