SMS Pharmaceuticals shares soar 17% after USFDA approves reformulated Ranitidine tablets

SMS Pharmaceuticals shares rose nearly 17% after USFDA approved reformulated Ranitidine tablets from VKT Pharma. The approval, following safety assessments, marks the return of a key acid-reducing medication to the US market, enhancing patient access to vital treatments.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published26 Nov 2025, 01:26 PM IST
SMS Pharmaceuticals share price surged almost 17% today following the news that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted approval for reformulated Ranitidine tablets from its partner company, VKT Pharma, in both 150mg and 300mg dosages.

Ranitidine tablets are utilized for managing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, and other issues related to excess stomach acid.

According to SMS Pharmaceuticals, this approval signifies the return of an important acid-reducing medication to the US market after a gap of five years.

The USFDA’s endorsement comes after thorough safety assessments and improvements in manufacturing aimed at mitigating previous concerns regarding NDMA impurity development.

This approval is anticipated to enhance access for patients in need of this vital medication to help them control various health conditions.

SMS Pharmaceuticals - Q2 results

Recently, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced a staggering 76.4% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching 25.14 crore for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2025, compared to 14.25 crore during the same timeframe last year.

The company’s operating revenue surged by 23.2% year-on-year, totaling 242.4 crore, up from 196.7 crore, spurred by robust demand in key segments. The EBITDA for the quarter hit 48.34 crore, reflecting a 51.8% increase from 31.85 crore in the previous year, while the EBITDA margin rose to 19.94% from 16.19% a year earlier, signifying improved cost efficiencies and a more favourable product mix.

SMS Pharmaceuticals share price today

SMS Pharmaceuticals share price today opened at 279.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of 319.90 apiece and an intraday low of 279.05 per share.

According to according to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, SMS Pharmaceuticals share price have seen strong traction and we are seeing a price and volume breakout. Going with the momentum, Bhosale highlighted that SMS Pharmaceuticals prices are expected to extend move towards 350 zone in the near term with any dip towards 300 likely to get bought.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree believes that SMS Pharma is breaking out of a flag-like consolidation on the weekly chart, supported by a massive 1,114% surge in volume on the daily timeframe — a clear sign of strong participation. The breakout zone sits around 310, and if the stock sustains above this level, the structure points toward an immediate upside target near 355.

Further, Jain explained that the combination of tight consolidation, explosive volume, and clean price extension makes this breakout one to watch. As long as the stock holds above the breakout point, momentum should continue to favor the bulls in the short term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
SMS Pharmaceuticals
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSMS Pharmaceuticals shares soar 17% after USFDA approves reformulated Ranitidine tablets
