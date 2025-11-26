SMS Pharmaceuticals shares soar 17% after USFDA approves reformulated Ranitidine tablets

SMS Pharmaceuticals share price surged almost 17% today following the news that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted approval for reformulated Ranitidine tablets from its partner company, VKT Pharma, in both 150mg and 300mg dosages.

Ranitidine tablets are utilized for managing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, and other issues related to excess stomach acid.

According to SMS Pharmaceuticals, this approval signifies the return of an important acid-reducing medication to the US market after a gap of five years.

The USFDA’s endorsement comes after thorough safety assessments and improvements in manufacturing aimed at mitigating previous concerns regarding NDMA impurity development.

This approval is anticipated to enhance access for patients in need of this vital medication to help them control various health conditions.

SMS Pharmaceuticals - Q2 results Recently, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd announced a staggering 76.4% increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹25.14 crore for the quarter that concluded on September 30, 2025, compared to ₹14.25 crore during the same timeframe last year.

The company’s operating revenue surged by 23.2% year-on-year, totaling ₹242.4 crore, up from ₹196.7 crore, spurred by robust demand in key segments. The EBITDA for the quarter hit ₹48.34 crore, reflecting a 51.8% increase from ₹31.85 crore in the previous year, while the EBITDA margin rose to 19.94% from 16.19% a year earlier, signifying improved cost efficiencies and a more favourable product mix.

SMS Pharmaceuticals share price today SMS Pharmaceuticals share price today opened at ₹279.10 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹319.90 apiece and an intraday low of ₹279.05 per share.

According to according to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, SMS Pharmaceuticals share price have seen strong traction and we are seeing a price and volume breakout. Going with the momentum, Bhosale highlighted that SMS Pharmaceuticals prices are expected to extend move towards 350 zone in the near term with any dip towards 300 likely to get bought.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research, Lakshmishree believes that SMS Pharma is breaking out of a flag-like consolidation on the weekly chart, supported by a massive 1,114% surge in volume on the daily timeframe — a clear sign of strong participation. The breakout zone sits around ₹310, and if the stock sustains above this level, the structure points toward an immediate upside target near ₹355.

Further, Jain explained that the combination of tight consolidation, explosive volume, and clean price extension makes this breakout one to watch. As long as the stock holds above the breakout point, momentum should continue to favor the bulls in the short term.