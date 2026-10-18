Snabbit vs Urban Company Financials compared: Aayush Agarwal, Abhiraj Singh Bhal and battle over scale, losses, funding

India’s instant house-help market is scaling rapidly, with Snabbit and Urban Company stepping up their battle for customers through quick bookings, competitive pricing and expansion into new services. But while both platforms are reporting strong growth, the challenge of turning that demand into a profitable business remains significant.

Snabbit reported 64 lakh house-help jobs in Q2 FY27, up 61% quarter-on-quarter and 1,697% year-on-year, according to its key operating metrics shared by CEO Aayush Agarwal on LinkedIn. Its net transaction value (NTV) for the segment rose 40% sequentially to ₹72 crore. The company also reported 64.5 lakh jobs and ₹73 crore in NTV across its house-help, home-cook and home-salon services.

Urban Company's InstaHelp business, meanwhile, fulfilled 62 lakh orders in Q2 FY27, up 63% quarter-on-quarter, while NTV increased 34% to ₹71 crore.

The figures place the two platforms on a comparable scale in terms of reported quarterly activity, though the metrics should be read with a caveat: Snabbit's figures are reported as jobs, while Urban Company reports fulfilled orders. Their reporting definitions and service mix may differ.

Also Read | Urban Company prioritizes InstaHelp growth as losses widen

Snabbit points to improving losses per job Snabbit founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal, responding to discussions around the company's FY26 financials in a LinkedIn post, said the company had reduced its loss per job from approximately ₹1,500 at the beginning of FY26 to below ₹200 in the latest month he cited.

Agarwal said Snabbit started FY26 with 500 jobs per day and ended the year with 35,000, representing 70-fold growth over 12 months. During the year, the company acquired nearly one million customers and onboarded more than 20,000 experts.

He argued that the losses reflected deliberate investments in customer adoption, workforce training, technology, infrastructure and geographic expansion. He also said the company's operating model was becoming more capital-efficient as its network grew denser.

Snabbit's Q2 FY27 metrics show the scale of that expansion, but its reported segment EBITDA loss of ₹142 crore is still substantial. The loss represented 197% of house-help NTV, according to the company's presentation. Across all three service categories, EBITDA loss stood at ₹145 crore, or 199% of NTV.

The company's claim to have reduced losses per job is an important indicator of progress, but it is not the same as reporting a positive contribution margin or overall profitability. The comparison will depend on whether the improvement continues as order volumes rise and promotional spending evolves.

Urban Company's InstaHelp scales, but pricing weighs on economics Urban Company's InstaHelp business also expanded rapidly in Q2 FY27, with fulfilled orders rising 63% sequentially to 6.2 million and NTV increasing 34% to ₹71 crore.

However, net order value fell to ₹114 from ₹138 in Q1 FY27, reflecting competitive intensity and introductory pricing for new users, according to the company.

Its adjusted EBITDA loss per order improved to ₹279 from ₹346 in the previous quarter, supported by greater network density. Yet the segment reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of ₹174 crore during the quarter.

Urban Company attributed the loss to lower pricing amid competition, building supply ahead of festive demand in Q3, acquiring new users and expanding into new micromarkets.

The numbers suggest that InstaHelp is also benefiting from scale and improved network utilisation, even as discounts and expansion costs weigh on the bottom line. Its improvement in adjusted EBITDA loss per order is a useful measure of progress, although the segment remains loss-making.

Urban Company's board has approved a fresh capital raise of up to ₹2,500 crore, subject to shareholder approval. The company had ₹1,901 crore in cash and treasury investments at the end of Q2 FY27.

Also Read | Urban Company considers fundraise as instant-services battle heats up

Fresh capital to strengthen its competitive position JM Financial said Urban Company's fundraise comes amid intensifying competition in the instant house-help segment, with rivals such as Snabbit and Pronto raising significant capital to finance their expansion.

The brokerage noted that Snabbit raised $56 million in April 2026 at a valuation of around $350 million, while Pronto secured $20 million in May at a valuation of $200 million, following a $25 million fundraise in March.

According to JM Financial, the fresh capital could strengthen Urban Company's balance sheet, enabling it to respond to further competitive pressure through customer acquisition, service professional onboarding and network expansion. It could also discourage private-market investors from funding rival platforms, the brokerage said.

JM Financial added that while potential equity dilution could weigh on Urban Company's stock in the near term, a stronger balance sheet could help the company defend its market position over the long term, particularly as its InstaHelp business remains in an investment phase.

The brokerage maintained its 'Reduce' rating on Urban Company, with an unchanged price target of ₹160 for September 2027.