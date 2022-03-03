Snowflake Inc. shares sank roughly 23% in Wednesday’s after-hours trading session after the company issued weaker-than-expected sales guidance for fiscal 2023.

For the fiscal year, the company is now expecting sales between $1.88 billion and $1.9 billion. The projected results would equate to year-over-year growth between 65% and 67%. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $2 billion in sales for fiscal 2023.

The company’s outlook for the current quarter also fell short of expectations.

Financial Chief Michael Scarpelli said on a conference call with analysts that the guidance reflects the company’s acquisition of web application creator Streamlit, a $800 million cash-and-stock deal the company announced Wednesday.

The guidance also reflects expected revenue headwinds from rolling out platform improvements within its cloud deployments that will be phased throughout the year, similar to past efforts. The company said it assumes an approximately $97 million revenue impact for the full year forecast, though there is uncertainty on the full impact of these improvements.

“We undertake these initiatives because they benefit our customers and expand our long-term market," said Mr. Scarpelli.

Snowflake was one of the hottest stocks to go public in 2020 and has yet to reach profitability.

The company went public at $120 a share and experienced a sharp run-up after the initial public offering. Shares closed Wednesday at $264.69, up less than 1% for the day. The stock is down nearly 22% so far this year.

In after-hours trading, the stock was priced at $199.28.

The lowest the company has traded during regular trading hours was $241.86 on Jan. 27, according to FactSet.

For the fourth quarter, Snowflake said revenue totaled $383.8 million, up from $190.5 million a year earlier and above analysts’ expectations.

The company, based in Bozeman, Mont., narrowed its loss to $132.2 million from $198.9 million.

Snowflake said it had 5,944 customers in the fourth quarter, up from 4,139 a year earlier. Of that, 184 customers each accounted for more than $1 million in product revenue over the past 12 months.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

