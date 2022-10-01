Soared 468% YTD, this multibagger stock sets record date for 1:1 bonus shares

In the last 6 months, the stock price has risen from ₹116 as of 1st April 2022 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 132.84%. However, in the last 1 month, the stock has fallen 20.56% and in the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has fallen 13.71%. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹370.00 on (13/09/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹37.25 on (16/11/2021) indicating that at the current price level the stock is trading 27% below the high and 625.10% above the low. For the quarter ended June 2022, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 72.73% and a public shareholding of 27.27%. The stock is trading at a P/B of 10.12 and a PE of 79.59, which is much higher than its peers such as Exide Industries, Endurance Technologies, Motherson Wiring, Uno Minda, Bosch and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.