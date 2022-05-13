Soaring inflation gives investors jitters, stocks continue dive

“USD-INR spot touched a fresh all-time high of 77.62, after higher-than-expected inflation print in the US pushed the Dollar Index to a fresh 20-year high. Weakness in equities was an add-on force for the dollar," said Anindya Banerjee, vice-president, currency derivatives and interest rate derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd. “We suspect RBI may have sold dollars to stem the decline in the Indian rupee," added Banerjee. Along with the Nifty and the Sensex, the global markets corrected significantly on Thursday, as other Asian indices such as Taiwan TAIEX, Nikkei, Jakarta Composite, Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng all ended 0.12-3.14% % lower on Thursday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}