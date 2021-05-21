Soaring stock prices help promoters trim pledges

“As far as Nifty companies are concerned, optically the number of companies with pledged shares has risen over the year from 11 to 12. However, UPL exited, and Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finserv were added to the index. These two companies have a minuscule amount of pledged shares post-September 2020 quarter due to the technicality of the non-disposal undertaking offered in the court by the promoter post-inheritance. Going through the balance 10 companies, we find that except in the case of IndusInd Bank, all other companies have seen a reduction in the percentage of pledge," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.