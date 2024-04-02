Sobha, DLF, Phoenix Mills and 3 other realty stocks delivered 100%-235% returns in FY24; check full list
Among the 10 constituents of the Nifty Realty index, six saw multibagger returns, with Sobha leading the pack with a remarkable rally of 235%.
FY24 saw a remarkable demand surge for residential properties across the top cities in India, reaching unprecedented levels. The demand for luxury homes, in particular, experienced a significant spike, fueled by factors such as rising disposable incomes, changes in lifestyles, and the growing number of high-net-worth individuals.
