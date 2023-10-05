Sobha, Macrotech Developers' shares jump on record Q2 sales, pre-sales
The Bengaluru-based property developer Sobha said it recorded sales worth ₹1,723.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2023, witnessing a growth of 48.1% from ₹1,164.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Real estate stocks Sobha and Macrotech Developers rallied over 3-4% on Thursday after the developers reported strong sales and pre-sales for the second quarter of FY24.
