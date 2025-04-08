Sobha share price jumps after announcement of Q4FY25 business update

Sobha share price rallied over 6% on Tuesday after the real estate developer announced its business update for the quarter ended March 2024 and the full financial year 2025. Sobha shares jumped as much as 6.5% to ₹1165.70 apiece on the BSE.

The company’s total sales value was at ₹6,277 crore in FY 2025 as against ₹6,644 crore in FY 2024. Sales value for Sobha in FY25 declined to ₹4,960.5 crore from ₹5,415 crore.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 2025, Sobha’s sales value increased to ₹1,370.2 crore from ₹1,273.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Average Price Realization in FY25 rose to ₹13,412 per sq ft from ₹10,922 per sq ft, year-on-year (YoY). The figure for Q4FY25 was at ₹11,781 per sq ft as against ₹11,230 per sq ft, YoY.

In FY25, Sobha reported its highest-ever average realization of ₹13,412 per square foot, an improvement of 22.8% over FY24.

Sobha Share Price Trend Sobha share price has witnessed a significant decline in the short term, falling over 9% in the past one month and more than 28% over the last three months. Over a six-month period, the real estate stock has corrected by more than 35%, while it has declined around 25% in one year.

Despite the recent weakness, Sobha has delivered strong long-term performance. Sobha stock price has generated multibagger returns of 157% over the past two years and an impressive 592% over a five-year period.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, noted that the realty stocks are showing significant weakness, and Sobha shares stand out as the weakest in the pack.

“Sobha stock has completely missed the market bounce and recently broke below key structure lows of ₹1,150 with a gap down — indicating strong bearish sentiment. With no signs of accumulation or support, the immediate downside target is ₹916, a crucial weekly swing low,” Jain said.

He suggests traders to avoid fresh longs in Sobha shares and the broader real estate sector as momentum clearly favors the bears.

At 12:25 PM, Sobha shares were trading 2.19% higher at ₹1,118.60 apiece on the BSE.