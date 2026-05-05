Subscribe

Sobha share price rallies 9.5% after strong Q4 as profit doubles, sales hit record levels

Sobha Ltd shares rose 9.5% after reporting a 124% increase in Q4 net profit to 91.83 crore, with revenue up 60.2% to 1,908 crore. The company also announced a 6 dividend and record sales bookings of 8,136 crore for FY26.

Pranati Deva
Updated5 May 2026, 10:04 AM IST
Sobha Q4 results impact
Sobha Q4 results impact
AI Quick Read

Shares of Sobha Ltd rallied 9.5% on Monday after the real estate developer reported a strong set of numbers for the March quarter, led by higher income and improved operational performance. The company posted a consolidated net profit of 91.83 crore, marking a sharp jump of around 124% compared to 40.85 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter rose 60.2% year-on-year to 1,908 crore from 1,215 crore earlier, reflecting strong demand and execution across key markets. Operationally, EBITDA increased 62% to 152 crore from 94 crore a year ago, while EBITDA margin remained stable at 8% on a year-on-year basis.

Advertisement
Also Read | Multibagger defence stock ideaForge Technology share jumps 8% to 52-week high

The company also recommended a dividend of 6 per equity share of face value 10 for FY26, along with a pro-rata dividend on partly paid-up shares, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM. Additionally, the board approved the re-appointment of Jagadish Nangineni as Managing Director and Raman Mangalorkar as Non-executive Independent Director for further five-year terms starting April 1, 2027, subject to necessary approvals.

Other Q4 Highlighhts

The company reported record sales bookings of 8,136 crore in FY26, with its own share at 6,706 crore. Bengaluru remained the largest contributor, accounting for 4,478 crore or 55% of total sales, while the NCR region contributed 2,455 crore, supported by expansion into Greater Noida and new launches in Gurgaon.

Advertisement

On the cost side, project outflows rose 18% to 3,083 crore, while sales and marketing expenses increased sharply by 84% to 303 crore, indicating higher spending to drive growth. Despite this, the company maintained healthy cash flows, with net operational cash flow at 1,637 crore. Land investments grew 23% to 1,160 crore, while net cash generation stood at 169 crore, marking consistent positive cash flows over the past six years.

Also Read | Tata Technologies share price jumps 9% after Q4 results. Do you own?

For the full financial year FY26, Sobha’s net profit doubled to 193.40 crore from 94.68 crore in the previous year. Total revenue rose 29.3% year-on-year to 5,384 crore, led by the real estate segment, which contributed 4,420 crore, up 30.8%. The contracts and manufacturing segment added 771 crore to the topline.

Advertisement

Sobha Stock Performance

The stock added as much as 9.5% to its day's high of 1,575.50 on BSE today.

The realty stock is now just 9% away from its 52-week high of 1,732.45, hit in July 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of 1,131.10 in April 2026.

It has jumped 29% in the last 1 month but has shed 8% in 6 months. Moreover, in the past 1 year, the stock has advanced by over 12%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

SobhaQ4 ResultsIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayDividend
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsSobha share price rallies 9.5% after strong Q4 as profit doubles, sales hit record levels
Read Next Story