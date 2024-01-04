Sobha share price surges 20% to hit a fresh all-time high; should you buy the stock?
Sobha's share price has more than doubled in the last year, outperforming the BSE Realty index
Sobha share price surged almost 20 per cent to its fresh record high of ₹1,335 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, January 4. This came right after the stock's significant surge of nearly 11 per cent in the previous session. Sobha share price opened at ₹1,125.95 against the previous close of ₹1,116.65 and jumped 19.6 per cent to hit its all-time high level.
