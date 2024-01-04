Sobha share price surged almost 20 per cent to its fresh record high of ₹1,335 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, January 4. This came right after the stock's significant surge of nearly 11 per cent in the previous session. Sobha share price opened at ₹1,125.95 against the previous close of ₹1,116.65 and jumped 19.6 per cent to hit its all-time high level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last one year, Sobha's share price has more than doubled, outperforming the BSE Realty index, which itself went up by 92 per cent in the same time. Sobha share price has been even stronger in the last six months, rising by a whopping 140 per cent, while the BSE Realty index increased by 56 per cent during that time.

Sobha share price has been in the green since September 2023 on a monthly scale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock witnessed strong traction after brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services said the stock is one of its top picks for the year 2024.

The brokerage firm has a buy call on the stock with a target price of ₹1,400, implying a 25 per cent upside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motilal Oswal believes that as the company unlocks its vast land reserves and explores growth opportunities beyond its existing land bank, it will provide further growth visibility. Project launches on its large land parcels in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu will drive re-rating for its existing land valuation.

"After underperforming its listed peers on pre-sales growth over FY21-23, we believe Sobha is set to outperform in terms of growth given its focus on unlocking its vast land reserve and exploring external growth opportunities through its healthy balance sheet, said Motilal Oswal.

"The outperformance is also expected to be driven by improvements in profitability. Further, visibility in the monetisation of some of its large land parcels in Bengaluru will lead to a re-rating in its implied land valuation," Motilal Oswal said.

Motilal Oswal expects higher launches from the company over FY24-26E. It has revised its pre-sales estimates by 4 per cent and 12 per cent for FY24 and FY25, respectively as it believes Sobha's focus on sustainable growth (revenue growth, healthy profitability, and steady cash flows) will put the company on a long-term growth path. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The brokerage firm observed that on the valuation front, Sobha stock is available at a discount comparable to several of its midcap and smallcap peers.

"The company trades at 6.5 times FY25E EV/EBITDA (implied based on FY25E pre-sales), which is a 25-40 per cent discount to its comparable midcap/smallcap peers (Prestige Estates Projects, Brigade Enterprises, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Sunteck Realty)," said Motilal Oswal.

Technical analysts also appear positive about the stock for the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers is also bullish on the stock.

"As we advance, buy-on-dips can be done till ₹1,100 for a target price of ₹1,400 and a stop loss should be placed at ₹1,030 on a daily close basis. On the indicator front, monthly Stochastics has entered an overbought zone, which is further adding to our bullish stance," said Patel.

Sobha technical chart

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

