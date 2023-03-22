Sobha shares slide over 6% as I-T dept raids real estate developer's office, other premises1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 01:24 PM IST
The Bengaluru-based company said it is extending full cooperation to the tax officials
Shares of Sobha Ltd plunged a little over 6 per cent in Wednesday's trade as the Income Tax Department carried out searches at the real estate developer's registered office and other premises. The stock was trading at 6.19 per cent lower at ₹487.10 apiece at around 1:20 pm on the NSE.
