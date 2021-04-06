Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sobha shares surge over 6% after posting record sales in FY21

Sobha shares surge over 6% after posting record sales in FY21

Premium
Sales volume achieved by Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune and Kochi regions is the highest ever.
1 min read . 10:40 AM IST Edited By Saloni Kothari

  • The company said that it achieved best ever total sales volume of 1,337,707 square feet of super built-up area valued at 10.72 billion.

Shares of Sobha Ltd jumped 6.7% in Tuesday's session at 458 per share on the BSE after the company on Monday said that the new sales stood at 1,337,707 square feet in Q4 with total sales value at 1,072 crore. Total sales value achieved during FY 20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company, it informed in a regulatory filing.

Shares of Sobha Ltd jumped 6.7% in Tuesday's session at 458 per share on the BSE after the company on Monday said that the new sales stood at 1,337,707 square feet in Q4 with total sales value at 1,072 crore. Total sales value achieved during FY 20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company, it informed in a regulatory filing.

The company said that it achieved best ever total sales volume of 1,337,707 square feet of super built-up area valued at 10.72 billion. Sales volume achieved by Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune and Kochi regions is the highest ever.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The company said that it achieved best ever total sales volume of 1,337,707 square feet of super built-up area valued at 10.72 billion. Sales volume achieved by Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune and Kochi regions is the highest ever.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Despite of COVID-19 impact during Ql-21, Gurugram, Kochi, Thrissur and Pune have surpassed their sales performance as compared to FY 19-20. Excluding Bengaluru, other regions total contribution to overall sales volume and value is the highest in the history of the company, it said.

The company achieved 9% higher sales in value terms and 10% higher average price realization as compared to FY-19-20. Cash flows remain healthy during the quarter resulting in substantial net debt reduction, Sobha said in the exchange filing. The company also claimed to be on track on proposed launches and remains cautiously optimistic in the coming financial year as well.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.