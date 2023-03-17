Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius buy Samvardhan Motherson shares as Sumitomo Wiring sells1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 10:14 AM IST
- Japan's Sumitomo Wiring Systems on Thursday offloaded a 3.4% stake in Samvardhana Motherson International
According to the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius Investment picked up shares of Samvardhan Motherson while Sumitomo sold 23 crore shares of the firm.
