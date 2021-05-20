Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius Investment buys stake in Indian Energy Exchange

Societe Generale, Copthall Mauritius Investment buys stake in Indian Energy Exchange

Dalmia Power Ltd sold 13.40 million or 4.47% of equity in Indian Energy Exchange for an average price of 363.84 apiece
1 min read . 09:33 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • Societe Generale and Copthall Mauritius Investment increased their shareholding in the company to 0.74% and 0.55% by buying 2.2 million and 1.65 million respectively

Mumbai: French Investment Bank Societe Generale and Copthall Mauritius Investment on Thursday bought 1.29% stake in Indian Energy Exchange worth 140 crore through an open market transaction.

According to a bulk deal data on the BSE, Societe Generale and Copthall Mauritius Investment increased their shareholding in the company to 0.74% and 0.55% by buying 2.2 million and 1.65 million respectively aggregating to 80.10 crore and 59.99 crore.

On the other hand, Dalmia Power Ltd sold 13.40 million or 4.47% of equity in Indian Energy Exchange for an average price of 363.84 apiece aggregating to 488 crore.

Indian Energy Exchange posted over 33% rise in its consolidated net profit at 60.85 crore in the March 2021 quarter, against 45.61 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. Total income rose 26.02% to 100.33 crore in the March 2021 quarter, from 79.59 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

From the beginning of the calendar year, Indian Energy Exchange gained 58.50% against a rise of 3.80% in the benchmark index, Sensex.

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange lost 5.46% to close at 360.90 on Thursday on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex lost 0.68% to close at 49,564.86 points.

