Indian Energy Exchange posted over 33% rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹60.85 crore in the March 2021 quarter, against ₹45.61 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. Total income rose 26.02% to ₹100.33 crore in the March 2021 quarter, from ₹79.59 crore for the same quarter a year ago.

