Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Societe Generale sells ICICI Bank shares worth 341 crore

MUMBAI: Societe Generale has sold shares of ICICI Bank worth nearly 341 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block deal data available on the BSE, 90 lakh shares or 0.17% of equity of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at 378.6 apiece, aggregating to 340.74 crore.

Shares were bought by Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd, according to stock exchange data.

In pre-opening trade today, shares of ICICI Bank Ltd were up 0.5% from previous close at 382 on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex was at 38997.43, up 198.35 points or 0.5%.

ICICI Bank recently raised about ₹15,000 crore through the issuance of 41.89 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹358 per unit. (Mint)

