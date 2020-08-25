MUMBAI: Societe Generale has sold shares of ICICI Bank worth nearly ₹341 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block deal data available on the BSE, 90 lakh shares or 0.17% of equity of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at ₹378.6 apiece, aggregating to ₹340.74 crore.

Shares were bought by Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd, according to stock exchange data.

In pre-opening trade today, shares of ICICI Bank Ltd were up 0.5% from previous close at ₹382 on the BSE. The benchmark Sensex was at 38997.43, up 198.35 points or 0.5%.

