Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO: Day 1 : Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Ujjval Jauhari
Published12 Sep 2024, 05:25 PM IST
Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO Day1: The Initial Public offering opened for subscription on 12 September 2024 and closes on 17 September 2024. Check for Subscription status, GMP, key dates, all you need to know

Sodhani Academy IPO :Subscription Status

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO had been subscribed 2.11 times. The public issue had received subscriptions 3.10 times in the retail category, Nil times in the QIB category, and 1.13 times in the NII category by 5 PM as per the BSE data

Sodhani Academy IPO : Key details

On September 12, 2024, subscriptions for the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO will open, and it will close on September 17, 2024. On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, the allocation for the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO is anticipated to be completed. The proposed listing date for the Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers IPO on BSE SME is Friday, September 20, 2024.

The IPO price for Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers is 40 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 3000 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of 120,000. HNI investments require a minimum lot size of two lots, or 6,000 shares, totaling 240,000.

Sodhani Academy IPO : Objectives of the issue

The Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers initial public offering (IPO) worth 6.12 crores. The offering consists of 5.6 lakh shares that are part of the offer for sale, totaling 2.24 crores, while company is also issuing fresh 9.7 lakh shares, totaling 3.88 crores.

The company plans to utilise the Net Proceeds from the New Issue for developing content for course materials, building content studios and offline training infrastructure, procuring hardware and software for information technology, improving brand visibility and awareness, developing applications for learning management systems (LMS), and general corporate purposes.

Sodhani Academy IPO : GMP

The IPO GMP for Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers was +10 as per Investorgain.com . This suggests that Arkade Developers Limited's IPO shares are selling for 10 higher in the Grey market, over the issue price.

After taking into consideration the premium in the grey market and the issue price of Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers, the anticipated listing price of 50 per share is consequently 25% higher than the IPO price of 40.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

 

 

 

 

First Published:12 Sep 2024, 05:25 PM IST
