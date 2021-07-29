Continued soft monetary policy stance of the US Federal Reserve and lower possibility of any reversal of monthly bond buying augur well for emerging markets including India, said analysts. The US Federal Reserve has kept interest rates in a target range between zero and 0.25%.

Overall, however, the Fed seemed unfazed by the spread of the Delta variant, even though new daily coronavirus infections have roughly quadrupled since the Fed's 15-16 June policy meeting. The Federal Reserve will likely reduce its monthly purchases of mortgage-backed securities and Treasuries simultaneously when it is time to pare back its support for the US economy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

“We see this meeting opening the door to a possible taper announcement in December that begins reducing the purchase pace in January-March. We don’t think Jackson Hole will be used to communicate anything important about tapering. Despite no surprises, 10 year US treasury slid further to 1.23% possibly hinting at stagflation risks or correcting Fed’s supposed mistake of being active on the idea of tapering. We maintain that treasuries appear dislocated from fundamentals," Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services said.

According to Arora the catalysts such as labour market tightening, higher supply or a renewed push for the bipartisan infrastructure package may be needed to push yields higher.

Indian markets snapped a three day losing streak on Thursday as reassurance by the US Fed about interest rates tapering being some time away boosted investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex climbed 209.36 points or 0.40% at 52,653.07. The Nifty ended up 69.05 points or 0.44% closing at 15,778.45.

Markets in other Asia-Pacific regions were mostly higher following the outcome of the Fed meeting. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index jumped 3.3%, Shanghai composite in China was up 1.49% while in Japan, the Nikkei 225 advanced 0.73%.

Despite weak trends in markets, Indian equities have remained the best performer among emerging markets in this month. In July, benchmark Nifty gained 0.4% in dollar terms while MSCI Emerging Markets index was down nearly 8% and MSCI World jumped about 2%.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, “Global markets were on track to rebound after the panic sell-off surrounding Fed policy and Chinese tech crackdown cooled off. Despite the hawkish commentary from Fed, it did not signal a rush to taper the stimulus measure. China’s attempt to calm investor's nerves also helped the market to take a breather. Meanwhile, metal stocks were sparked by the huge infrastructure fiscal package finalized in the US, in anticipation of high demand."

Investors worldwide have been keenly watching the policy for indications of stimulus tapering. Although the Fed did signal that it is evaluating adjusting its asset purchases, it did not indicate any timelines for the same.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have already sold Indian shares worth $1.37 billion so far in July, after pumping in $2.25 billion in the previous two months. This is the first sell-off by FIIs in three months.

“Although, the scaling back of asset purchases by the Fed would have implications on the flow of funds into Indian markets, given that the timeline and scale of the same has not been specified, it is unlikely to have any significant impact in the near future. In terms of monetary policy action, the RBI’s monetary policy would continue to be driven by domestic considerations of economic growth. Towards this end it would continue to maintain its accommodative monetary policy despite price pressures," said Care Ratings.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have continued to keep purchasing Indian shares. They have bought ₹11738.87crore shares in July so far while they are net buyers of ₹8814.01 crore in this year.

