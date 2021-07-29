“Although, the scaling back of asset purchases by the Fed would have implications on the flow of funds into Indian markets, given that the timeline and scale of the same has not been specified, it is unlikely to have any significant impact in the near future. In terms of monetary policy action, the RBI’s monetary policy would continue to be driven by domestic considerations of economic growth. Towards this end it would continue to maintain its accommodative monetary policy despite price pressures," said Care Ratings.