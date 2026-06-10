After SoftBank, ADIA plans over $200 million Lenskart sell-down

Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund has launched a secondary share sale in Lenskart Solutions Ltd to raise up to ₹1,944 crore (around $204 million), according to a term sheet seen by Mint.
Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is offering up to 40 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the eyewear retailer's total outstanding equity. The offer floor price is set at ₹486 per share, representing a 2.8% discount to the stock's BSE closing price of ₹500.15 on 10 June.
The wealth fund invested $500 million in Lenskart in March 2023 at a valuation of around $4.5 billion.
IIFL Capital Services Ltd is acting as the sole broker and placement agent for the transaction, as set out in the term sheet. The order book opened on 10 June and is scheduled to close on the morning of 11 June, with trade execution expected later that day and settlement on 12 June.