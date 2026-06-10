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After SoftBank, ADIA plans over $200 million Lenskart sell-down

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read10 Jun 2026, 10:13 PM IST
In the March quarter, Lenskart saw its net profit fall 9% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore.
In the March quarter, Lenskart saw its net profit fall 9% year-on-year to ₹200 crore. (REUTERS)
Summary

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is offering up to 40 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of Lenskart's outstanding equity.

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MUMBAI : Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund has launched a secondary share sale in Lenskart Solutions Ltd to raise up to 1,944 crore (around $204 million), according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

MUMBAI : Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund has launched a secondary share sale in Lenskart Solutions Ltd to raise up to 1,944 crore (around $204 million), according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is offering up to 40 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the eyewear retailer's total outstanding equity. The offer floor price is set at 486 per share, representing a 2.8% discount to the stock's BSE closing price of 500.15 on 10 June.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is offering up to 40 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the eyewear retailer's total outstanding equity. The offer floor price is set at 486 per share, representing a 2.8% discount to the stock's BSE closing price of 500.15 on 10 June.

The wealth fund invested $500 million in Lenskart in March 2023 at a valuation of around $4.5 billion.

Also Read | Norway’s wealth fund will not invest in Adani Green over corruption allegations

IIFL Capital Services Ltd is acting as the sole broker and placement agent for the transaction, as set out in the term sheet. The order book opened on 10 June and is scheduled to close on the morning of 11 June, with trade execution expected later that day and settlement on 12 June.

The seller, a public shareholder which currently holds 11.99% stake in the company as of March-end 2026, will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period on its residual holding.

This transaction follows multiple secondary-market liquidations at Lenskart over the past month. On 3 June, a SoftBank entity executed a block deal involving a 3.25% equity stake valued at 2,873 crore. Prior to that sell-down, multiple block deal transactions on 8 May saw major investors such as TR Capital, KKR-backed Birdseye View Holdings, Alpha Wave Ventures, and ABG Capital divest a combined 6.46% stake for 5,314 crore at 473.4 per share.

The 8 May sales coincided with the expiration of the six-month lock-in period following the company's public listing.

Also Read | BMIP is India’s sovereign shield against maritime risks: GIC Re's Joshi

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the expiry of the six-month shareholder lock-in made nearly 1047.4 million shares eligible for trading. These shares, in total, accounted for around 60% of the company's outstanding equity and were valued at approximately 51,573 crore based on the 7 May closing price.

In the March quarter, Lenskart saw its net profit fall 9% year-on-year to 200 crore. This was despite a 46% surge in revenue from operations, which rose to 2,516 crore over the same period.

Bulk deals at multi-year high

Mint reported on 24 April that with high interest rates, valuation gaps, and global upheavals weighing on traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), promoters and institutional investors are turning to the secondary market. This drove block and bulk deals to a multi-year high in January-April despite bearish sentiment.

Also Read | Solid Q3 for Lenskart, but sustaining growth is the real test

A total of 1.1 trillion changed hands in open-market trades this year (as of 15 April), up 25% from 86,810 crore in the year-ago period. Even in May, secondary-market sales continued to keep bookbuilders busy: Other than Lenskart's deal, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd saw a 7,486 crore secondary sale on 4 May, followed by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd's 5,326 crore offering soon after, and One97 Communications Ltd's 964 crore sale on 22 May.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAfter SoftBank, ADIA plans over $200 million Lenskart sell-down

After SoftBank, ADIA plans over $200 million Lenskart sell-down

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read10 Jun 2026, 10:13 PM IST
In the March quarter, Lenskart saw its net profit fall 9% year-on-year to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore.
In the March quarter, Lenskart saw its net profit fall 9% year-on-year to ₹200 crore. (REUTERS)
Summary

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is offering up to 40 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of Lenskart's outstanding equity.

Gift this article

MUMBAI : Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund has launched a secondary share sale in Lenskart Solutions Ltd to raise up to 1,944 crore (around $204 million), according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

MUMBAI : Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund has launched a secondary share sale in Lenskart Solutions Ltd to raise up to 1,944 crore (around $204 million), according to a term sheet seen by Mint.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is offering up to 40 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the eyewear retailer's total outstanding equity. The offer floor price is set at 486 per share, representing a 2.8% discount to the stock's BSE closing price of 500.15 on 10 June.

Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust, an investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, is offering up to 40 million shares, representing approximately 2.3% of the eyewear retailer's total outstanding equity. The offer floor price is set at 486 per share, representing a 2.8% discount to the stock's BSE closing price of 500.15 on 10 June.

The wealth fund invested $500 million in Lenskart in March 2023 at a valuation of around $4.5 billion.

Also Read | Norway’s wealth fund will not invest in Adani Green over corruption allegations

IIFL Capital Services Ltd is acting as the sole broker and placement agent for the transaction, as set out in the term sheet. The order book opened on 10 June and is scheduled to close on the morning of 11 June, with trade execution expected later that day and settlement on 12 June.

The seller, a public shareholder which currently holds 11.99% stake in the company as of March-end 2026, will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period on its residual holding.

This transaction follows multiple secondary-market liquidations at Lenskart over the past month. On 3 June, a SoftBank entity executed a block deal involving a 3.25% equity stake valued at 2,873 crore. Prior to that sell-down, multiple block deal transactions on 8 May saw major investors such as TR Capital, KKR-backed Birdseye View Holdings, Alpha Wave Ventures, and ABG Capital divest a combined 6.46% stake for 5,314 crore at 473.4 per share.

The 8 May sales coincided with the expiration of the six-month lock-in period following the company's public listing.

Also Read | BMIP is India’s sovereign shield against maritime risks: GIC Re's Joshi

According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the expiry of the six-month shareholder lock-in made nearly 1047.4 million shares eligible for trading. These shares, in total, accounted for around 60% of the company's outstanding equity and were valued at approximately 51,573 crore based on the 7 May closing price.

In the March quarter, Lenskart saw its net profit fall 9% year-on-year to 200 crore. This was despite a 46% surge in revenue from operations, which rose to 2,516 crore over the same period.

Bulk deals at multi-year high

Mint reported on 24 April that with high interest rates, valuation gaps, and global upheavals weighing on traditional mergers and acquisitions (M&A), promoters and institutional investors are turning to the secondary market. This drove block and bulk deals to a multi-year high in January-April despite bearish sentiment.

Also Read | Solid Q3 for Lenskart, but sustaining growth is the real test

A total of 1.1 trillion changed hands in open-market trades this year (as of 15 April), up 25% from 86,810 crore in the year-ago period. Even in May, secondary-market sales continued to keep bookbuilders busy: Other than Lenskart's deal, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd saw a 7,486 crore secondary sale on 4 May, followed by Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd's 5,326 crore offering soon after, and One97 Communications Ltd's 964 crore sale on 22 May.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAfter SoftBank, ADIA plans over $200 million Lenskart sell-down
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