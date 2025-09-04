Subscribe

SoftBank cuts stake in Ola Electric by 2.15%, now owns 15.68%

SoftBank Group has sold a 2.15% stake in Ola Electric, reducing its ownership to 15.68%. The sale, involving 94.9 million shares, marks SoftBank's first since Ola's IPO in August 2024, making it the second-largest shareholder after founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

A Ksheerasagar
Published4 Sep 2025, 05:57 PM IST
SoftBank cuts stake in Ola Electric by 2.15%, now owns 15.68%(REUTERS)

Japan’s SoftBank Group has lowered its stake in electric scooter maker Ola Electric, an exchange filing showed on Thursday. Between July 15, 2025, and September 2, 2025, SoftBank sold 94.9 million shares or 2.15% stake in a series of transactions, reducing its stake in the company to 15.68% from 17.83%. It did not disclose the sale price.

According to Trendlyne data, this marks SoftBank’s first stake sale since Ola Electric’s IPO in August 2024. Despite the sale, SoftBank remains the second-largest shareholder in the company, behind founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal, who held a 30.02% stake as of the June quarter.

"SVF II OSTRICH (DE) LLC has disposed of an aggregate of 94,943,459 equity shares of Ola Electric Mobility Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between July 15, 2025, and September 2, 2025, with the disposal on September 2, 2025, breaching the 2% threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the SEBI Takeover Regulations," SoftBank said in its exchange filing.

(more to come)

 
 
Ola Electric MobilitySoftbank
