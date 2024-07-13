Softbank exits Paytm in June quarter at loss of $150 million, offloads remaining 1.4% stake

  Softbank held around 18.5 per cent stake in Paytm before the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. It held a 17.3 per cent stake through SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd and 1.2 per cent through SVF Panther (Cayman) Ltd.

Written By Nikita Prasad
First Published13 Jul 2024, 08:36 PM IST
Japan's Softbank investment arm Softbank Vision Fund exited from fintech major Paytm in the June quarter at a loss of around $150 million, according to news agency PTI. Softbank invested about USD 1.5 billion in One97 Communications -- the owner of Paytm brand -- in tranches in 2017.

"Softbank has exited Paytm at a loss of 10-12 per cent. The total loss is around USD 150 million," one of the sources said.

Softbank held around 18.5 per cent stake in Paytm before the company's initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. It held a 17.3 per cent stake through SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd and 1.2 per cent through SVF Panther (Cayman) Ltd.

SVF Panther sold its entire stake during the IPO for 1,689 crore, about USD 225 million.

"Softbank announced that it will exit Paytm in 24 months from the time of the IPO. The exit was in line with Softbank's plan. However, the company did anticipate loss at that time," another source said.

Softbank had acquired Paytm shares at an average price of about 800 apiece.

Paytm share price was listed at 1,955, lower by 9 per cent, and has not matched its issue price of 2,150 apiece to date.

The share price of Paytm plummeted further after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) banned its associate firm Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) from carrying out transactions. It touched an all-time low of 310 on May 9.

Paytm reported widening of losses to 550 crore in the fourth quarter of 2023-24 following the ban on transactions related to its payments bank.

The company during the reported quarter wrote off 227 crore investment for a 39 per cent stake in PPBL following future uncertainties associated with its business operations, including the uncertainty of any other regulatory development, etc.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company's loss narrowed to 1,422.4 crore. Paytm had recorded a loss of 1,776.5 crore in FY23.

Billionaire Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Inc also exited Paytm around seven months back by selling shares at a lower-than-acquired price.

The company had acquired 2.6 per cent stake in Paytm for 1,279.7 per share at an aggregate value of 2,179 crore, as per an official document.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of 877.29 apiece, taking the transaction value to 1,370.63 crore in November.

Paytm's shares closed at 467.25 apiece on Friday.

First Published:13 Jul 2024, 08:36 PM IST
