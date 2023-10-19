SoftBank fund to sell 1.1% stake in Zomato for 1,023.6 crore: Report

Zomato shares have gained 88.3% this year, closed 1.4% lower on Thursday

SoftBank's venture capital fund SVF Growth, Singapore, will sell a 1.1% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato for 10.24 billion rupees ($123.24 million), CNBC TV-18 reported on Thursday, citing sources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SVF Growth will sell the stake at an offer price of 109.4 rupees to 111.65 rupees per share, at a 2% discount to its current market price at the lower end, the report added.

Zomato and Softbank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In August, Softbank's Vision Fund sold a 1.17% stake in Zomato in a deal valued at 9.47 billion rupees at 94.7 rupees apiece in bulk deals.

U.S.-based private equity firm Tiger Global, also in August, sold its remaining 11.24 billion rupees stake in the company after cutting 2.34% stake last year.

Zomato shares have gained 88.3% so far this year and closed 1.4% lower on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

