SoftBank Group share price jumps 20%, gains $35 billion in market value as Nvidia earnings revives AI momentum

SoftBank Group share price surged nearly 20% on Thursday, snapping a five-session losing streak, after robust earnings from chipmaker Nvidia renewed optimism around the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

SoftBank Group shares jumped 19.85% to 6,039 yen, adding nearly $35 billion to the company’s market capitalisation in a single session. The conglomerate’s total market value now stands at approximately 34.49 trillion yen.

The rally reflects SoftBank’s deep exposure to the AI boom through its stake in Arm Holdings, whose chip architectures power AI servers and data centres built on Nvidia systems, as well as its investments in OpenAI. Arm Holdings shares gained more than 15% during US trading hours.

Additionally, SoftBank-backed company, SB Energy Corp., which develops energy infrastructure for data centers, said that it would file a confidential draft registration statement for a proposed IPO in the US.

OpenAI IPO Investor sentiment was also lifted by renewed optimism surrounding a potential OpenAI IPO. According to reports, OpenAI is preparing to confidentially file for a US initial public offering (IPO) in the coming weeks.

The ChatGPT maker is aiming to go public as early as September and is working with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley on a draft IPO prospectus that it plans to file with the regulators soon, Reuters reported, quoting sources.

SoftBank and Open AI have close ties through a capital alliance. It’s one of the largest OpenAI shareholders with about a 13% stake and has invested about $64.6 billion through its Vision Fund.

Nvidia Earnings Impact Nvidia reported another blockbuster quarterly performance overnight, with revenue soaring 85% year-on-year to $81.62 billion from $44.06 billion. The company also announced an $80 billion share repurchase programme and increased its dividend, reinforcing confidence in sustained AI-driven growth.

The upbeat sentiment extended across Asia, with semiconductor and technology stocks linked to Nvidia’s supply chain advancing sharply on Thursday.

TSMC shares rallied over 2%, Renesas Electronics stock price jumped more than 7%, and Tokyo Electron shares surged 5.44%.

Also Read | Nvidia Q1 profit jumps to $58.3 billion on record quarterly revenue amid AI boom

Technical View SoftBank Group stock price has been forming a bullish cup-and-handle pattern over the past 133 sessions, indicating a healthy consolidation after a high-beta rally, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“SoftBank share price is currently trading near the crucial 6,040 – 6,060 breakout zone, where supply absorption appears to be underway. Volume behaviour suggests steady bullish accumulation, while weekly momentum indicators have cooled off meaningfully, improving the setup for the next directional move. The handle formation reflects controlled profit booking rather than distribution, keeping the broader structure constructive,” said Jain.

According to him, a decisive breakout above 6,060 yen would confirm the pattern resolution and trigger a fresh round of buying, opening immediate upside potential toward the 6,500 yen zone. Failure to sustain above breakout levels could delay the bullish expansion.

(With inputs from Agencies)